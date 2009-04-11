Central Library Holding Big Book Sale through April 19

The Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., will be holding a “clearance sale” in the book sale corner through April 19.

More than a thousand books, DVDs and CDs per month are donated to the downtown library, some of them recent releases, some much older. A team of volunteers sorts through the new arrivals, setting aside those the library might wish to add to its collection, and pricing the rest to sell. A large inventory of paperback and hardcover books of all genres and other media are being prepared for the “blowout” sale, which coincides with National Library Week.

During the sale, paperbacks will be priced at 50 cents, hardcover books $1.50, DVDs $1, VHS $1 and music CDs 50 cents.

