LMFAO Rocks the House at the Wildcat

Double the DJs and double the fun as a dance frenzy spirals on ... until curfew

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | April 11, 2009 | 2:20 a.m.

Shortly after hip hop and multimedia artist Paul D. Miller, aka DJ Spooky was finished presenting his new classical performance, Sinfona Antarctica, at UCSB’s Campbell Hall, lines were already forming for another hip hop act, downtown.

LMFAO brought its hedonistic, “party till you die” entourage to Santa Barbara’s hottest dance club, the Wildcat Lounge. Local SB Luv promoter Suzanne Gore brought the hot new stars to town for an exclusive appearance to benefit leukemia and lymphoma research. At the other end of the spectrum from DJ Spooky’s cerebral, and academic background, LMFAO is famous for its visceral, pure party lyrics and performances. No one was disappointed, as the Wildcat began to fill about 10 p.m. with scantily clad, frenzied dance fans, and alcohol flowed in abundance. By the time rappers Sky Blu and Redfoo surged through the crowd and climbed on stage at midnight, the packed house was ready to break into an orgy of dance fever.

This techno-hip hop duo has been riding a bullet train to the top of the dance charts since last year, with several popular club tunes. Its biggest hit and signature song, “I’m in Miami Bitch,” was apparently created after an inspiring trip to Miami’s famed Winter Music Conference. What started as a sort of novelty act — the two DJs and their posse of clothes designers, dancers, promoters and friends — has become an international dance hit music phenomenon.

The house went wild as Redfoo climbed on the club’s rafters, a polka-dotted bikini girl shook her booty on stage, and Sky Blu poured shots into fans’ mouths from a vodka bottle. The rappers performed a frenzied set for about an hour, before disappearing into a sea of fanatical dance fans who stormed the stage as their backing DJ “AIR” continued playing a blazing electronic funk set till the house lights came on at 1.30 a.m.

Surprised by Santa Barbara’s early downtown dance curfew, the DJ exclaimed to me, “We are on a flight to New York in the morning, we will be playing till 5 a.m.” Still there were not many complaints for the lucky few who actually got inside the Wildcat for one of the biggest and best downtown parties of the year.

Click here for a slide show of the LMFAO performance.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.

