National Charity League Presents Its Class of 2009

20 seniors have amassed 5,500 volunteer hours during their six years in mother-daughter service organization

By Kathryn Wrench | April 12, 2009 | 7:49 p.m.

The National Charity League of Santa Barbara will introduce its Class of 2009 at NCL’s Senior Presentation at 5 p.m. May 9 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

“These young women are extremely active in the community as shown by the large amount of hours given to philanthropic work (more than 5,500 hours while in NCL), but among them they are also extremely talented students, athletes, performers and leaders in their schools and community,” said Kelly Onnen, the senior class adviser.

“This has been a supreme treat for me to be involved with this group of girls, first as their seventh-grade adviser and now as their senior adviser. I am proud of each and every one of them.”

The class of 2009 includes:

» Tory Angulo, Bishop Diego High, daughter of Teresa and Tim Angulo

» Dee Dee Barthelmess, San Marcos High, daughter of Carol Kallman and Don Barthelmess

» Lauren “Lolo” Blair, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Mary and John Blair

» Kathryn “Katie” Borden, Laguna Blanca School, daughter of Debra and Ross Borden

» Alyssa Dobrotin, San Marcos High, daughter of Tammy Dobrotin and Mike Dobrotin

» Fiona Georgakis, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Heather and Peter Georgakis

» Natalie Guerra, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Kathy Stuva and Orlando Guerra

» Elizabeth “Lizzy” Harding, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Maura and Tom Harding

» Catherine Hough, Carpinteria High, daughter of Vicki and Lach Hough

» Lauren Jennings, San Marcos High, daughter of Judy and Craig Jennings

» Arielle Kubetschek, Cate School, daughter of Ursula and Wolfgang Kubetschek

» Isabel Leong, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Frances McCutchon and Loren Leong

» Amy Logan, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Kathy and Don Logan

» Jane Nelson, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Peggy and John Nelson

» Samantha Onnen, Dos Pueblos High, daughter of Kelly and Eric Onnen

» Lindsay Parrish, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Kristy and Bill Parrish

» Austin Spivey, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Eric and Cynthia Spivey

» Taylor Toner, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Patricia and Bill Toner

» Claire Woolf, Santa Barbara High, daughter of Ginger and Jerry Woolf

» Alyssa Young, San Marcos High, daughter of Jana and Jeff Young

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 236 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

— Kathryn Wrench is a National Charity League of Santa Barbara parent.

