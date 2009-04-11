Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:54 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Director Paul Mazursky Headlines Jewish Film Festival

Fifth annual festival will include tribute to the late Ron Silver

By Dennis Baker | April 11, 2009 | 9:18 p.m.

The Fifth Annual Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival will pay tribute to the late actor Ron Silver, hear from screenwriter and director Paul Mazursky, and open with the French feature, A Love to Hide. The festival runs April 23-26 at the Metro 4 Theatre, 618 State St.

A Love to Hide will lead off the festival with a screening at 7:45 p.m. April 23. Called “a small gem” by reviewers when it premiered in 2005, the story follows a young Jewish woman named Sarah (Louise Monot) who is hidden by a Christian family in Paris during World War II. One of the family’s sons, Jean (Jérémie Renier), helps her get a new identity, a place to live and a job in his family’s laundry. She remains there uneasily throughout the war, but hers is not the only precarious situation in the household. The family’s youngest son, Jacques (Nicolas Gob), has been jailed as a black marketer while Jean has been targeted as a member of the “third” sex. Over time, Jacques’ obsession with Sarah, his conflicting emotions about Jean, and his jealousy and greed threaten them all.

“It’s a real nail biter,” said Barbara Greenleaf, Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival president. “There are so many twists and turns, so much intrigue and double dealing, and so many changes in the family dynamic that the hour and a half flies by.

“Moreover, it teaches us something. Although there’s been an avalanche of Holocaust movies in recent years, A Love to Hide deals with a subject that has not been adequately illuminated: the Nazis’ persecution of gays.”

Next up is Strangers, which will screen at 7:45 p.m. April 25. The 2007 film begins during an accidental encounter on a Berlin subway during a World Cup soccer match, and features a former Israeli soldier (Liron Levo) and a free-spirited Palestinian (Lubna Azabal) against the backdrop of the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.

The Israeli directors who created Strangers sketched out scenes for the talented cast but left it up to them to improvise the dialogue. It was a risky approach but the result is a film with an unusually edgy, energetic quality, and one that is well-suited for the tensions that arise between the couple. Strangers was an award-winner at the Sundance Film Festival and other independent festivals.

“Love and desire don’t always line up neatly with politics and religion,” Greenleaf said. “Strangers seeks to resolve seemingly insoluble problems while exploring the boundaries of nationality, culture and the heart.”

The Santa Barbara festival concludes with Enemies: A Love Story at 1:45 p.m. April 26. Mazursky will speak at the screening of the 1989 film, which he directed. Silver, who died at age 62 on March 15 after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer, starred in the film, playing the role of a Holocaust survivor.

Mazursky was nominated for an Academy Award for adapting Isaac Bashevis Singer’s novel of the same name to the screen. The film also garnered Academy Award nominations for its two supporting actresses, Anjelica Huston and Lena Olin, and features a memorable performance by Alan King as a celebrity rabbi.

Mazursky was nominated for four other Academy Awards and he wrote or directed such iconic films as I Love You, Alice B. Toklas!, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Moscow on the Hudson, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Moon Over Parador, Harry and Tonto, and An Unmarried Woman.

“When we asked Paul Mazursky to speak at our tribute to Ron Silver, he didn’t hesitate for a second,” Greenleaf said. “It’s a great honor to have such an outstanding member of the Hollywood community share his experiences and memories with us. His appearance at the end of our festival nicely balances that of L.A. Times movie critic Kenneth Turan at the beginning.”

Turan, who also serves as director of the Los Angeles Times’ Book Prizes and is film critic for National Public Radio’s Morning Edition, will be serving as critic-in-residence during the festival. He will address the audience on opening night and will host a two-hour program on Jewish values in general release films.

A graduate of Swarthmore College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, Turan has been the Times’ book review editor as well as a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide. He is the co-author of Call Me Anna: the Autobiography of Patty Duke, has taught at USC and UC Berkeley, and is a board member of the National Yiddish Book Center. His latest books, Never Coming to a Theater Near You and Now in Theaters Everywhere are published by Public Affairs Press.

To encourage wider participation, the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival has initiated a new Community Partners Program, which includes Just Communities, the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club and SBCC.

Single tickets to the festival are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Groups of 10 or more are $10 per person for adults and $6 per person for students. An all-festival pass is $115 and provides entry to the Turan discussions, a gala dinner with live klezmer music, a guaranteed seat at all eight screenings and a full breakfast with filmmaker Cass Warner.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival or contact Greenleaf at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.964.5577.

Dennis Baker represents Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival.

