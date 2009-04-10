Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:05 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Serendipity: Sustainable Friendships

From past to present and on into the future, a friend is someone who likes you despite everything

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | April 10, 2009 | 12:52 a.m.

Gather a few grade-school girls, add forty-odd years and occasional away-weekends together, and you’ve encountered a group of women that understands sustainable friendships. Maybe they’re desperately trying to hold on to a fleeting glimmer of youth. Maybe they just haven’t cleaned out their address books. Are there magical ingredients that allow friends to support lifelong relationships?

Karen Telleen-Lawton
Karen Telleen-Lawton

Daily life awards us a multitude of quick and serviceable acquaintances. We work or volunteer together, run into each other at local events, and fall into like-minded conversation on similar topics. We subconsciously or consciously screen from these friends our most seminal moments. Many of these light friendships pass as we make the transitions through different activities and phases of life.

Lifelong friendships evolve from sharing transformative moments. Life throws curve balls, hard balls, and not a few screw balls. The circumstances, their timing and our reaction all dictate how events meld and mold our personalities. By the time we reach middle age, we have evolved far beyond the selves who made quick buddies as youth or young adults.

Some friendships survive these differences in lifestyle and location. When my grade-school buddies began our weekends away, it didn’t matter much what we did. Conversations rolled over us like the sound of the surf outside our window. We talked in twos and threes and fours, nibbling and sometimes gorging on grazing food and walking the low-tide beach in bare feet. We popped wine corks at sunset, and the conversation segued from politics, careers and aches; to passion and pain.

After we parted our latest weekend, a flurry of e-mails encapsulated our reunion. Jean, my kindergarten friend, wrote, “It was so fun to have shared a weekend with you all! I felt a little bit like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz; wanting to go home but really missing all of you already! I thought of Willa Cather in My Antonia: “Now I understood that the same road was to bring us together again. Whatever we had missed, we possessed together the precious, the incommunicable past.”

Katie added, “As I drove home on Sunday, I felt that I had three additional sisters watching my back.” Monica, whom I met with Katie in sixth grade, contributed, “It gives me a lump in my throat to have your notes connected through this e-mail. I’m a news junkie, but when I got home I had no desire to read the missed newspapers or flip on the TV news, because I felt so enriched from our weekend.”

Girlfriends gone, I try to puzzle this out. Maybe it’s the deep knowledge of our roots that allows us to act with special grace. We were there for the “firsts;” for celebrations and tragedies large and small. We have a common history; there’s a comfort in this shared narrative.

When I listen to a sustained friend tell a personal story, I think, “If I were in your shoes, I may have acted likewise.” For old friends in err we are rarely temped to throw the first stone. We’re more willing to help each other reach for our better selves, because we know those authentic selves.

A little book I treasured as a child was Joan Walsh Anglund’s A Friend is Someone who Likes You. This was a sufficient title for a child, but I’d modify it now: a friend is someone who likes you despite everything.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations supporting sustainability. Graze her writing and excerpts from Canyon Voices:  the Nature of Rattlesnake Canyon at www.CanyonVoices.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 