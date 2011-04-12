Boys’ Tennis: DP, San Marcos Face Off in Battle Royale

After a match that spanned close to 3½ hours under summery conditions, the Dos Pueblos High School boy’s tennis team battled heroically Monday against the San Marcos Royals on their turf but fell 8-10 in their first Channel League match against each other.

The loss drops the Chargers’ overall record to 5-5 and league record to 1-2.

Again, the Chargers were without four starters: Jared Madison was playing in his second round of the Easter Bowl in both singles and doubles; Richard Cheng was visiting East Coast colleges; and Sean Simpson and Alex Yang were still sidelined by injuries.

We had a brief pep talk before the match started and talked about believing in ourselves, and being consistent, energized and positive — no matter what. We struggled in that first round, where Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen won our only set. We gathered the team around and had another pep talk about digging deep, fighting for every point and taking charge.

The second round offered a different outcome, and the Chargers snagged four sets — two in singles and two in doubles.

In singles, Sean Handley and Matt Long lost no time and won 6-1, 6-4, respectively. Roberts and Franzen took another set at 6-4, and Eric Katz and Ziyad Marcus grinded back from a 1-4 deficit to push the set to a tiebreaker. The second-round score was 5-7.

Again, we had a pep talk about not letting up and staying focused throughout the third round. As we know, fatigue can seep into that third round.

Katz and Marcus took another set that went to a tiebreaker, as did Peter Shao and Mason Casady. The latter two endured back and shoulder injuries to finish that set. In singles, Sean Handley took one set in that third round, and Greg Steigerwald had an “almost” set but fell 5-7.

I am proud of the tenacious playing, as well as the sportsmanship that everyone displayed. Also, the camaraderie between the teams and coaches was quite evident. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos will host Westlake on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 2-1

Matt Long 1-2

Greg Steigerwald 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Eric Katz/Ziyad Marcus 2-1

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-1

Peter Shao/Mason Casady 1-2

San Marcos Singles

Petar Jivkov 3-0

Jackson Mann 2-1

Adam Smith 1-1

Evan Lincoln 0-1

San Marcos Doubles

Travis Enholm/Parker Funk 3-0

Jackson Foster/Garrett Hazarian 0-3

Nik Kilpelainen/Garrett Timmons 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.