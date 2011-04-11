CEC to Honor Actress Daryl Hannah with Environmental Hero Award

The Community Environmental Council has announced that actress, filmmaker and environmental activist Daryl Hannah is the recipient of the 2011 Environmental Hero Award. Hannah will accept the award in person at the CEC’s Earth Day Festival at 2 p.m. this Sunday, April 17, at the festival main stage.

“We chose Daryl Hannah as the recipient of our 2011 Environmental Hero Award for both her longtime commitment to taking care of our planet, and especially because of her work as the founder of the Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance, which is so closely aligned with our Earth Day theme this year, ‘Powered by the People,’” said Sigrid Wright, associate director of the Community Environmental Council.

“We want to show people the power they have in their daily choices to make Santa Barbara one of the first fossil-fuel-free communities in the nation. We think Daryl Hannah’s media presence, her renown within top international environmental groups and the daily choices she makes in her own life all exemplify the values we would like to see put into action by our community, as responsible global citizens.”

Hannah has been passionate and committed to practicing a low impact lifestyle for more than 20 years. From her small footprint, passive and active solar home complete with gray water systems and organic garden, to being an early adapter of biofuels, Hannah has been actively spreading the good news of how well it all works and how good it all feels.

She has produced, hosted and shot numerous green TV appearances, including features for CNN International and Good Morning America. Hannah is also a greening consultant and has worked for a number of events, including the Virgin Mobile Festival attended by more than 150,000 people.

Her many international speaking engagements include keynote speeches on the environment at a United Nations Global Business conference, the National Biodiesel Board Conference, the Natural and Organic Products Expo, LOHAS (Lifestyles Of Health And Sustainability), 9 Conference and Film Festival and many others.

At the invitation of the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Hannah addressed dignitaries from the U.N. member states, representatives of the media, the scientific community and the private sector at the assembly’s thematic debate on “Addressing Climate Change: The United Nations and the World at Work” in 2008. She has also written articles on sustainability for many magazines, including Jane, Marie Claire, Metro International and VegNews.

She designed and films her website, www.dhlovelife.com, which is dedicated to sharing solutions on living more harmoniously with the planet and all other living things. The site features weekly five-minute inspirational video blogs, daily news updates, alerts access to goods and services and more.

Hannah is one of the founders of the Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance, a certification program for sustainably produced, harvested and produced biofuels. She sits on the board of the Environmental Media Association, ecoAmerica, the Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance and the Action Sports Environmental Coalition.

Hannah is a documentary and narrative filmmaker, which she has both directed, written and produced. Her short, The Last Supper, won a prize at the Berlin International Film Festival among others, and she is currently editing a documentary.

Hannah has acted in more than 50 feature films since age 11. She has invented board games and toys; she keeps bees, rescues stray animals; and loves music, hot springs, wild things and wilderness.

The 2011 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival — with free admission — will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at Alameda Park. This year’s theme is “Powered by the People,” and is in line with the CEC’s Fossil Free by ’33 campaign, which emphasizes the power of daily choices in making Santa Barbara one of the first fossil-fuel-free communities in the nation.

Click here or call 805.963.0583 x100 for more information, or follow the event on Twitter @SBEarthday.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.