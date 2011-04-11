CSU Channel Islands Eliminating Positions, Reducing Staff Appointments to Balance Budget

Athletics director is among the cuts as the university looks to make up $3.8 million

CSU Channel Islands is announcing budget cuts in the form of eliminated positions and reduced staff appointments in addition to ongoing operating budget cuts, in the face of $3.8 million in budget reductions for the 2011-12 academic year.

The cut is part of the $500 million reduction in state support to the California State University system, an 18 percent decrease.

“All decisions to reduce the budget are made to minimize the impact to students and instructional programs at CI,” university President Richard Rush said. “Covering our campus’ $3.8 million cut is not viable without substantial structural changes in the way we operate. It is heartbreaking to lose people we respect that are part of the CI family.”

Eliminated positions included the vice president for advancement responsible for oversight of the areas of donor, alumni and community relations, as well as communication and marketing; the athletics director charged with the development of intercollegiate athletics; and the faculty development director responsible for faculty training and support for academic programs.

State limits on expected enrollment growth reduced the athletic and recreation fees that students paid toward the development of intercollegiate athletics. The campus will continue to build recreation and club sports to transition into an intercollegiate athletics program at some point in the future.

Actions to reduce staff appointments included the elimination of 12-month laboratory technician positions. It is anticipated that the positions will be available as 11-month positions. However, CSU Channel Islands’ hiring freeze will remain in place for other vacant positions, as well.

CSU Channel Islands does not expect to make further reductions at this time, but the university does not rule out additional cuts in the future. Gov. Jerry Brown has reported that if the sales, vehicle and income taxes are not extended it is likely that the CSU can expect an additional $500 million reduction to its budget.

“The people of Ventura County, who fought to build this four-year, public university, know that higher education is the economic engine of the region,” Rush said. “We should not be gutting public higher education; we should be growing it.”

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.