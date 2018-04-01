Garden Court Endowment Fundraiser Raises $70,000

Garden Court, an independent living community for frail, low-income seniors, presented its “Homegrown & Santa Barbara’s Own” Garden Court Endowment Fundraiser at the Canary Hotel.

The event honored residents of Garden Court and celebrated the expansion of the endowment from a funding program for emergency medical needs to serving the community at large with plans to create an assisted-living facility to fill the most critical gap in care for low-income seniors.

“Homegrown & Santa Barbara’s Own” is a benefit for the Garden Court Endowment, which is dedicated to providing assistance to support quality of life for frail, low-income seniors in Santa Barbara. The “Homegrown & Santa Barbara’s Own” theme suggests the need for us all to step forward to help care for each other in the unique Santa Barbara community.

The Garden Court Endowment will continue to raise funds for individual grants for housing, medical and other needs so that frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors can live independently for as long as possible. The endowment will also focus on creating sustainable funding for the first assisted-living facility to provide care for seniors in need who can no longer live independently, now in planning.

More than 150 people attended this year’s event, which raised about $70,000. This is the Garden Court Endowment’s highest grossing event to date and was made possible by the generosity of Lead Sponsor Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Orchid Sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust and the other event sponsors: Canary Hotel, Hollister & Brace, Merrill Lynch, The Hartford, Brown & Brown Insurance, Thomco, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. LLP, and Mark and Felisa Manion.

Mark your calendars! Next year’s event will be held Feb 23, 2012. Contact Tamara Erickson, executive director of Garden Court, for more information at 805.560.7993 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Candice Tang is a publicist.