Goleta Brothers Make Dean’s List at Johns Hopkins University

The brothers are majoring in biomedical engineering. John Kim will graduate in May 2013, and Robert Kim will graduate in May 2012.

John Kim and Robert Kim of Goleta are the sons of Hyo Kim and Gibun Lee. They both attended Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

To be selected for this honor, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale in a program of at least 14 credits with at least 12 graded credits.

Two local brothers were named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2010 semester at Johns Hopkins University .

