Goleta Brothers Make Dean’s List at Johns Hopkins University
Dos Pueblos graduates John and Robert Kim are majoring in biomedical engineering
By Gayle Hunter for Johns Hopkins University | April 11, 2011 | 1:07 p.m.
Two local brothers were named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2010 semester at Johns Hopkins University.
To be selected for this honor, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale in a program of at least 14 credits with at least 12 graded credits.
John Kim and Robert Kim of Goleta are the sons of Hyo Kim and Gibun Lee. They both attended Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.
The brothers are majoring in biomedical engineering. John Kim will graduate in May 2013, and Robert Kim will graduate in May 2012.
— Gayle Hunter for Johns Hopkins University.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.