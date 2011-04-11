Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:01 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Kathy Ireland to Speak at Channel Islands YMCA Good Friday Breakfast

April 22 event is open to the public, and tickets must be purchased in advance

By Susan Sawyer for the Channel Islands YMCA | April 11, 2011 | 4:14 p.m.

Kathy Ireland
Kathy Ireland, supermodel turned super-fashion CEO of Kathy Ireland Worldwide, will be the keynote speaker at the 34th annual Channel Islands YMCA Good Friday Breakfast on April 22.

Forbes, Newsweek and the Wall Street Journal recognize Kathy Ireland Worldwide as a design empire.

Ireland supports many nonprofits, including the Elizabeth Taylor HIV/AIDS Foundation, Feed the Children and the Alliance for Christian Education. UCLA named Ireland one of the Top Ten Women’s Health Advocates in America.

The breakfast will take place 7 to 8:45 a.m. at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Open to the public, the event will be an inspirational morning of praise, music and community fellowship.

Tickets for the Good Friday Breakfast are $35 per person; sponsored tables of eight are available for $250. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available by calling 805.687.7720 x267 or through a local YMCA.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

