Santa Barbara Gang Injunction’s First Court Date Scheduled for July

Documents have been served to the 30 named individuals, but a judge first must sign off on the injunction before implementation can begin

Santa Barbara’s proposed gang injunction first will go before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Brown in July for a case management conference. The 30 individuals named in the documents have already been served, but the injunction must be granted before any implementation begins, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

Documents were filed in March against 30 alleged Eastside and Westside gang members who would have their activities restricted if the injunction is granted. A no-association condition would prohibit the named people from gathering in city parks or one of the designated “safety zones” with any gang members or associates. They would also have to “stay away from” city parks, the municipal tennis court, the grounds of six local schools, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara at 632 E. Canon Perdido St., the Franklin Neighborhood Center at 1136 E. Montecito St. and the Pennywise Market at 1121 E. Montecito St.

Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman Paul McCaffrey said the non-association applies only to the named members. That is, the 30 people can’t associate with any of the other 30 people, which he said was made clear since each one was served with papers that include all 30 names.

However, the documents state that association includes “any other known member of the Eastside or Westside gangs, including but not limited to all individuals listed” in the proposed safety zones and city parks, except while attending classes or inside a religious institution.

Thirty names is “just a starting point,” McCaffrey said. “I fully expect we’ll be adding more names.”

At the initial news conference, authorities implied that any additional names would have to go before a judge, similar to the initial injunction, but it doesn’t appear to be a requirement the way the documents are written.

“It’s certainly an option,” McCaffrey said. “Depending on how things go.”

He said the city knows of “hundreds” of gang members and associates with varying levels of involvement. Penal code section 186.22 outlines legal criteria, which includes willfully participating in a street gang knowing that its members engage in criminal activity and promoting or assisting that criminal conduct.

Both the Eastside and Westside gangs are territorial rather than involved with organized crime — in fact, McCaffrey said, money isn’t much of a motivating factor.

Authorities said the 30 named individuals have had a large impact on the city’s gang violence and recruiting. The initial documents name the men and women and provide scant details about their alleged involvement with criminal street gangs, and McCaffrey said the police department will be providing “tremendously more documentation to substantiate why we believe they should be included.”

As the injunction is proposed, the named members would be restricted in their activities in the “proposed safety zones,” which includes the areas south of Micheltorena Street, from Mountain Avenue to the west to Canada Avenue to the east. A “special event” zone includes the entire waterfront south of the freeway during Fiesta and the Fourth of July weekends.

The injunction states: do not associate; no intimidation; no firearms, imitation firearms, ammunition, dangerous or illegal weapons; stay away from drugs; stay away from alcohol; no lookouts; no obstructing traffic; no graffiti or vandalism tools; no trespassing; stay away from specific school grounds (six public campuses included); stay away from specific locations/parks; no extortion including collection of “rents” or “taxes”; no contact with minors who are going to and from school; no use of gang gestures in public; no wearing of gang attire in public; and obey all laws.

If the injunction is granted by a judge, violating it could result in a civil contempt charge or a misdemeanor, whatever the judge deems appropriate for that individual, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer.

Dozer, who handles the office’s gang-related, homicide and major narcotics cases, is the liaison for the injunction proceedings in cooperation with the city attorney’s office and the Santa Barbara Police Department.

He said the goal of an injunction is not to arrest individuals but to deter members from associating, participating in crime and recruiting.

“It’s really not fair to the citizens that they don’t feel safe in their own parks,” Dozer said. “The end game in my mind is trying to impact the younger kids, give them the opportunity to see positive role models around town and not be heavily influenced by seeing gang members and the gang influence that use public facilities.”

He said the city plans to ask the court for a temporary injunction, pending a full hearing on installing a permanent injunction, but city attorney Stephen Wiley did not respond to Noozhawk’s repeated requests for comment.

With a temporary injunction, Dozer said a court typically needs to believe irreparable damage or harm would occur with the status quo.

