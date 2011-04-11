Sue Horgan Named Manager of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Ventura Branch

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust announced that Sue Horgan has joined the bank as a vice president in Ventura.

The City Council member and former mayor of Ojai is the branch manager of the bank’s Ventura branch at 250 S. Mills Road.

In addition to 12 years as an elected official with service on numerous local agencies and county boards, Horgan has more than 15 years of banking experience. During her banking career, she was executive vice president and manager of Premier Bank’s Woodland Hills office. Before that, she held similar positions at First Professional Bank in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, Imperial Bank in West Los Angeles and Union Bank in Los Angeles.

“Sue has successfully provided banking solutions, unparalleled service and dedicated leadership in all aspects of her professional life,” said Dorothy Donahue, vice president and community bank regional manager. “With such a diverse and extensive background, we are very fortunate to have a person of her caliber at the bank.”

Horgan lives in Ojai with her husband, Gary, and their two daughters, Michelle and Shannon. She is involved in a number of civic, educational and cultural organizations in Ojai and Ventura County, including serving on the boards of the Ojai Valley Community Hospital Foundation and Villanova Preparatory School.

Horgan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Colorado in Boulder and is a graduate of the Union Bank Management and Lending Training Program.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.