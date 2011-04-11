Veronica Rogers Elected to Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board

Veronica Rogers, principal at Goleta Valley Junior High School, has been elected as a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

A bilingual administrator, Rogers began her educational career more than 30 years ago, teaching English at Summerland Continuation School as well as teaching at the elementary and middle school levels at Vista de Las Cruces.

Since 1999, she has worked as an administrator at San Marcos High School, Dos Pueblos High School, La Colina Junior High School and Goleta Valley.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in education, leadership and organizations from UCSB. For the past eight years she has been committed to building Goleta Valley’s outstanding academic program and positive school climate.

Rogers makes her home in Santa Barbara with her husband, Mark, and three children who have all attended Santa Barbara schools.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 16,000 students in 25 schools. For more information, call 805.284.9125.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.