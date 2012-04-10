Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:13 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

School Board Gives $500,000 to Santa Barbara High’s MAD Academy Facility Project

Despite unanimous support, some members express concern about the expanding scope of the plan, now estimated at $3.4 million

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 10, 2012 | 11:23 a.m.

The Santa Barbara school board on Tuesday night approved spending $500,000 toward Santa Barbara High School’s Multimedia Arts & Design Academy construction project in an effort to finally get it built.

Originally, the project involved renovating the current space and slightly expanding it, but now the academy plans to move to the former La Cuesta Continuation High School area for a larger facility. Even with $1.4 million in state grants and $1.4 million in loans, the academy’s foundation can’t fund the rest of the project, now estimated at $3.4 million, school officials said.

The $500,000 will come out of the district’s developer fees fund, which can be used only for construction projects and doesn’t include general obligation bond measure revenues.

With classes focused on web design, animation, photography, and video production and editing, enrollment in the academy has grown a lot in recent years, so the program needs a larger space, according to MAD Academy Director Dan Williams.

The move would free up the current classroom space for the new computer science program, and the new facility would provide a meeting area for parent groups and presentations in addition to being a studio for MAD Academy students.

The school board unanimously approved the $500,000, with member Susan Deacon saying it would bring a “cascade of benefits” by providing a new facility and more space at the main high school campus.

Board member Kate Parker said it’s the district’s responsibility to provide the best facilities to students regardless of the program, and the district is lucky to have outside resources such as the academies helping with that. She expressed some reluctance, though, if only because of the timing.

“It concerns me because it’s $500,000 of our funds when we started in 2008 and were assured there would be no cost to the district for this project,” board member Ed Heron said.

The board approved $70,000 last year to complete the planning and design for the project. Though it’s a “win-win” project, he said he was concerned that the project grew so much in scope without the board’s knowledge and had a funding request just a few months before the deadline for using state grant and academy foundation money.

He said it’s the process, not the result, that needs scrutiny.

“As a board member, I guess I resent it going from 4,200 to 6,000 square feet and never personally hearing about it,” Heron said. “I feel it’s our role as an oversight committee to hear about it before we get to the end result, not after.”

Board member Monique Limon agreed, calling the project itself a good investment but suggesting that the board think with “greater vision” about facilities funding, with more long-term plans.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 