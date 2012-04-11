Dos Pueblos Boys Sweep Doubles in 16-2 Tennis Win Over Cate

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team battled through the wind, the cold, plus a few injuries on Wednesday and prevailed, posting a 16-2 win over Cate.

In singles, Sean Handley played the match of his life in sweeping his singles 6-4, 6-0, 6-0. His contest with Blake Mackall in the first round was incredible; both players produced a variety of shots, endured long rallies and fired up well-placed “bullet” serves. Patrick Corpuz took two sets at 6-0, and Sam Boulanger, new to our singles’ lineup, took two solid sets as well.

In doubles, we made a clean sweep. Mason Casady won with two different partners, Joshua Wang and Ankush Khemani, and dropped only four games. Similarly, Greg Steigerwald did the same with his two partners. His partner, Alex Yang, had to step out after the first round with a sore back, and Andrew Tufenkian stepped in.

The sportsmanship between the two teams was outstanding. We also appreciate the crowd support. Way to go, Chargers!

Next up for the Chargers is an away league match at San Marcos High School on Thursday. We hope it does not rain.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 3-0

Patrick Corpuz 2-1

Sam Boulanger 2-0

Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0

Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 2-0

Mason Casady/Ankush Khemani 1-0

Greg Steigerwald/Alex Yang 1-0

Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 2-0

Cate Singles

Blake Mackall 2-1

Austin Lokre 0-3

Alex Erling 0-3

Cate Doubles

Abhay Singh/Brendan Lokre 0-3

Thys Northup/Michael Revord 0-3

Parker Gribb/Jack Hoover 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.