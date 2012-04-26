Family Resource Area Opening at Franklin Children’s Center

The Junior League of Santa Barbara and the Franklin Children’s Center are thrilled to announce an open house celebrating the completion of a new family resource area on the campus of Franklin Elementary School, 1030 E. Yanonali St. in Santa Barbara.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, April 28. Families are invited to stop in and tour the facility, partake in activities, and learn more about what the facility has to offer.

The new family resource center will also provide a children’s library featuring books, computers, supplies and many other amenities for families to enjoy.

“Our community has a collective stake in the next generation’s future, especially in terms of school readiness,” said Lucille Boss, JLSB member and co-chair of project. “This means making sure that parents as well as early care and education providers are prepared to help children succeed as they enter elementary school. The Junior League’s collaboration with the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Franklin Children’s Center reaffirms our commitment to improving literacy in Santa Barbara.”

The Junior League of Santa Barbara, a local division of one of the largest, most effective women’s volunteer organizations in the world, initiated plans for the family resource center after identifying a need in the community to better prepare 4- and 5-year-old children for entrance into elementary school. The Franklin Children’s Center was a perfect fit for a JLSB youth literacy project, as they were in need of an educational resource area that would provide age-appropriate materials and an environment to aid their goals of effectively educating children for grade school preparedness.

The newly renovated space will facilitate learning, literacy, and family togetherness for those who do not have access to such resources. Materials will be available that children and parents can check out and use together, whether it be at home or enjoyed on campus.

The advantages of literacy are indisputable. Reading is a skill that holds profound importance in the lives of children by fostering development, leadership, and economic growth. Providing resources that promote literacy to Santa Barbara’s underserved families opens doors and enhances the quality of life for people in the community.

To donate to this project, please send a check made out to the Junior League of Santa Barbara with “Franklin Children’s Center Project” noted in the memo line, or click here for other ways to donate and get involved. For more information, contact Katie Rhew at 615.708.0738 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Junior League of Santa Barbara Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

— Katie Rhew represents the Junior League of Santa Barbara.