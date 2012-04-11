Monday, June 11 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

With Six Dates and 12 Screenings, Human Rights Film Festival Opens at UCSB

Wine and cheese reception ushers in a showcase of international documentaries exploring issues such as sex trafficking and genocide

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | April 11, 2012 | 8:34 p.m.

A simple wine and cheese reception on Monday opened the weighty seventh annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival, a compelling showcase of 12 eye-opening international documentary films that explore the many facets of human rights abuse around the world — on subjects from sex trafficking and genocide to the Arab Spring and the War on Terror.

UCSB Arts & Lectures and UCSB’s Carsey-Wolf Center are presenting six evenings of double-feature screenings at the state-of-the-art Pollock Theatre, starting last Monday, April 9, and running through Wednesday, May 9 at 7 and 9 p.m. A coffee intermission will be held between each evening’s screenings.

UCSB Arts & Lectures, Carsey-Wolf Center staff and student volunteers, including Carsey-Wolf Center Director Richard Hutton, Associate Director Leanne French, Karna Hughes, UCSB Arts & Lectures Associate Director Roman Baratiak, Cristina Venegas, Heather Silva, Jessica Gotsman, Shelby Miller and Rebecca Saech, worked together to greet the 200 guests who assembled before the first presentation.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Santa Barbara Human Rights Committee chair and international Human Rights Watch board member Vicki Riskin introduced the two films from the theater stage, then the talented and energetic Roman Baratiak welcomed the students, faculty members and community supporters present. The idea of a Human Rights Film Festival was largely initiated by Baratiak, who has been programming for UCSB Arts & Lectures since 1980.

“What is happening internationally is important to me,” he said. “My parents were Ukrainian immigrants, and I understand the issues of being a ‘captive nation.’”

The first film, Granito: How to Nail a Dictator, explored government and military malfeasance and the quest for justice in Guatemala. Directed by Pamela Yates (When the Mountains Tremble), this prize-winning documentary weaves together stories of people affected by the Guatemalan military’s killing and disappearance of nearly 200,000 Mayans in 1982. The filmmaker becomes an essential part of the attempt, decades later, to bring the military men and political leaders to justice.

Yates was in her early 20s when she embarked on a project to capture images of the Guatemalan peasants who formed a people’s movement to gain human rights and greater access to food and jobs. The iron-fisted military decided to host elections at the time in order to create an appearance of democracy, which gained Yates access to interviews with murderers.

Nearly 40 years later, Yates unearths boxes and boxes of 16mm film from her Guatemalan film project, which she had kept in storage in the United States. The footage now has become evidence for prosecutors trying to prove the case.

The selection of the Yates documentary for opening night was significant, as her film State of Fear (about Peru) was shown at the first Human Rights Film Festival seven years ago.

The second opening-night film was The Siege (La Toma), which related the bloody insurrection that took place in Bogota, Colombia, in 1985, when armed guerrillas took over the Palace of Justice. The Colombian military responded, turning Bolivar Square into a battlefield, with hundreds of civilians taken hostage.

The film explores what happens 25 years later when a colonel is confronted in a highly charged trial and the families of the “disappeared” demand answers about their loved ones.

The remaining festival screenings are (7 and 9 p.m.):

» Wednesday, April 11: Goodbye Mubarak! and Fragments of a Revolution

» Monday, April 23: We Were Here and Better This World

» Wednesday, April 25: Give Up Tomorrow and The Price of Sex

» Monday, May 7: Where Heaven Meets Hell and Hell and Back Again

» Wednesday, May 9: The Interrupters and Payback

Support for the film festival was provided by the Human Rights Watch Santa Barbara Committee and The Fund for Santa Barbara. Lynda.com is also a season supporter.

An evening pass is good for one or both films per evening. The cost is $10 for the general public and $5 for UCSB students. To purchase tickets, call the UCSB Arts & Lectures ticket office at 805.893.3535 or click here to order online.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews, @NoozhawkBiz and @NoozhawkSociety. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook and Noozhawk on Pinterest.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 