Lompoc YMCA to Celebrate Reopening of Newly Renovated Facility

The Lompoc Family YMCA, a leading nonprofit that strengthens community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, is pleased to announce their partnership with the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Channel Islands YMCA to completely renovate the 30-year-old facility to include an expanded state-of-the-art wellness center, new youth and teen development center, new cycling studio and improved lobby, locker rooms and group exercise center to better meet the needs of the Lompoc Valley.

The major improvements by local contractor Mason Mills are the result of the Lompoc Y’s Strengthening Community Initiative, a local, volunteer led strategic planning effort to better meet the needs of youth, adults, seniors and families in the Lompoc Valley.

The community is invited to the grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28, followed by Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 1,900 Ys across the country are taking part in the celebration, meant to kick start physical activity and learning throughout the summer — a critical out-of-school time for kids.

The day festivities will feature tours of the newly renovated facility, new state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment and programs. Refreshments, family fun and booths with activities and information will be provided by other partnering agencies focused on healthy living for all ages in the Lompoc Valley.

When dealing with life’s daily demands, people need a place to go where they can feel supported. Adults need help finding balance in life and motivation in managing their health. Children need safe environments where they’re nurtured and inspired to reach their full potential. Seniors need a place where they can be active and find camaraderie. And, families need opportunities and places to connect and strengthen relationships with one another. The Lompoc Y has always been such a place and now is greatly improved to allow even more to participate.

“At the Lompoc Family YMCA, you’re not only part of an organization, but part of a community and a cause that benefits you and your neighbors,” Executive Director Bob Freed said. “Here, a membership means more — it’s an opportunity to feel good while being part of a cause that helps make positive changes in people’s lives. We are very grateful for those who’ve partnered with us and invested in our community through these outstanding improvements.”

The Lompoc Family YMCA offers a variety of programs to the community, with something for everyone, including child care, camp, adult and youth health and wellness programs, birthday parties, volunteer opportunities and more. No contracts or join fees are required for membership and the YMCA Open Doors financial assistance program makes the Y accessible for everyone, including residents who are struggling to afford a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about the Lompoc Family YMCA and to get involved, click here or call 805.736.3483.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.