Monday, June 11 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc YMCA to Celebrate Reopening of Newly Renovated Facility

Ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. April 28 will kick off a day of festivities, including tours

By Susan Sawyer for the Channel Islands YMCA | April 11, 2012 | 4:18 p.m.

The Lompoc Family YMCA, a leading nonprofit that strengthens community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, is pleased to announce their partnership with the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Channel Islands YMCA to completely renovate the 30-year-old facility to include an expanded state-of-the-art wellness center, new youth and teen development center, new cycling studio and improved lobby, locker rooms and group exercise center to better meet the needs of the Lompoc Valley.

The major improvements by local contractor Mason Mills are the result of the Lompoc Y’s Strengthening Community Initiative, a local, volunteer led strategic planning effort to better meet the needs of youth, adults, seniors and families in the Lompoc Valley.

The community is invited to the grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28, followed by Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 1,900 Ys across the country are taking part in the celebration, meant to kick start physical activity and learning throughout the summer — a critical out-of-school time for kids.

The day festivities will feature tours of the newly renovated facility, new state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment and programs. Refreshments, family fun and booths with activities and information will be provided by other partnering agencies focused on healthy living for all ages in the Lompoc Valley.

When dealing with life’s daily demands, people need a place to go where they can feel supported. Adults need help finding balance in life and motivation in managing their health. Children need safe environments where they’re nurtured and inspired to reach their full potential. Seniors need a place where they can be active and find camaraderie. And, families need opportunities and places to connect and strengthen relationships with one another. The Lompoc Y has always been such a place and now is greatly improved to allow even more to participate.

“At the Lompoc Family YMCA, you’re not only part of an organization, but part of a community and a cause that benefits you and your neighbors,” Executive Director Bob Freed said. “Here, a membership means more — it’s an opportunity to feel good while being part of a cause that helps make positive changes in people’s lives. We are very grateful for those who’ve partnered with us and invested in our community through these outstanding improvements.”

The Lompoc Family YMCA offers a variety of programs to the community, with something for everyone, including child care, camp, adult and youth health and wellness programs, birthday parties, volunteer opportunities and more. No contracts or join fees are required for membership and the YMCA Open Doors financial assistance program makes the Y accessible for everyone, including residents who are struggling to afford a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about the Lompoc Family YMCA and to get involved, click here or call 805.736.3483.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 