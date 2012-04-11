Music Industry Entrepreneurs Aim to Strike a Chord with MIT Enterprise Forum

Mike Wald of Oniracom the keynote speaker for Wednesday's event, titled 'These Companies Rock! Music + Tech + Entrepreneurship = Success'

The upcoming MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast will feature successful music industry entrepreneurs, from 5 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday, April 18, at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Mike Wald, chief business development officer for Oniracom, will deliver the keynote address for the event, titled “These Companies Rock! Music + Tech + Entrepreneurship = Success.”

Local startup Oniracom is a consulting, development and marketing agency for new media entertainment. It manages entertainment properties including Jack Johnson, Matisyahu and Disney Records.

Panelists will include Blue Microphones CEO John Maier, Line 6 co-founder Marcus Ryle and guitar pickup designer Seymour Duncan.

“I was paying attention to things others weren’t,” Duncan told Noozhawk last year. “When a manufacturer would come out with a new guitar, they would wind all pickups the same way and put them in all the guitars. You can make them sound so much better with customized pickups.”

An hour of networking and a buffet dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The speaker program will begin at 6 p.m., capped off with a question-and-answer period.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, $15 for students and $40 at the door. Parking costs $3. http://www.mitcentralcoast.com/Event-Details.aspx?EventId=161” title=“Click here”>Click here for more information.

