SBPD Announces Citizen Recipients of Extra Step Awards

Each year, the Santa Barbara Police Department has its officers submit nominations for Extra Step Awards.

These awards are presented to citizens who display acts of civic heroism and devotion to their community. These acts include saving lives and aiding fellow citizens and police officers in the performance of their duties.

The awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara, which hosts a luncheon for the recipients at which they are presented with a meritorious citation.

The following citizens will be receiving the 2012 Kiwanis and Santa Barbara Police Department’s Extra Step Awards:

» Joseph Serna — nominated by Officer Kasi Beutel

» Rudolf Jung and Jeff Buchanan — nominated by Officer Mark Corbett

» Raul and Lazaro Hernandez — nominated by Sgt. Warren Holtke

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, April 18 at Mesa Café, 1972 Cliff Drive. Food service and ceremonies will begin at noon. The public is invited to attend.

The price for lunch is $15. Lunch will be provided for each nominating officer, award recipient and their guest. RSVP by Monday, April 16 to Eduardo Cué at 805.730.7575 x121. Please indicate a menu selection of one of the following: beef dip sandwich, chicken fettuccini or Cobb salad.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.