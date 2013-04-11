Art Donations Sought for Music Academy’s May Madness Benefit Sale

Donations of works by Santa Barbara artists are being sought for this year’s May Madness event at the Music Academy of the West.

For the first time, works by area artists past and present will be available for purchase at the annual treasure and estate sale, which benefits the Music Academy’s full-scholarship program.

Donations should be brought to the Music Academy at 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on these days:

» Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 16-18

» Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26

For more information on art donations, call 805.687.6582.

This year’s May Madness event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Music Academy. Sale items will include furniture, rugs, small appliances, kitchenware, garden accessories, fine linens, antiques, silver, crystal, china, collectibles, books, board games, music and movies, electronics, jewelry, men’s and women’s clothing, luggage and sports equipment.

Now in its 37th year, May Madness is organized by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy, a volunteer organization that supports the academy year-round.

Sale item donations are still being accepted. Donations can be dropped off in the lower parking area at the Music Academy (simply follow the signage upon entering the campus). Clothing donations may also be delivered to The Rack, the Music Academy’s on-campus resale apparel shop, during regular business hours. The Rack is open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For clothing donation inquiries, call 805.969.0190. To arrange the pickup of a large donation item, call 805.708.3139. For more information, call 805.969.4726.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.