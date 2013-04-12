Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Canary Hotel’s Coast Restaurant to Become Finch & Fork

Deckers acquires Hoka One One, American Riviera Bank will open a branch in Montecito and Blaze hires Erinn Lynch

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 12, 2013 | 12:38 a.m.

The Canary Hotel’s Coast Restaurant & Bar on Monday will transform into the Finch & Fork restaurant.

Beyond the name and logo change, locals will see few major modifications to the hotel restaurant at 31 W. Carrillo St., which is switching things up after being under the new ownership of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for about a year.

A new public entrance to the restaurant at the corner of Carrillo and Chapala streets will be added, since the only way to enter previously was through the hotel.

Chef James Siao, who came on last year, will keep closely to the restaurant’s old menu, adding some fresh changes.

Deckers Outdoor Buys Hoka One One Shoe Brand

Deckers Outdoor Corporation has acquired performance running shoe brand Hoka One One after taking a minority stake in the company in July 2012.

Jim Van Dine, brand president of Deckers brands Ahnu and Tsubo, will add Hoka One One to his management portfolio, and the brand will operate from Deckers offices in Richmond.

Founders Jean-Luc Diard and Nicolas Mermoud will continue to work with the brand, according to a press release.

American Riviera Bank to Open Montecito Branch

American Riviera Bank will open its second branch, in the Upper Village of Montecito, on Wednesday.

The bank, located at 525 San Ysidro Road, will host a grand opening for guests from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that day during an open house.

Blaze PR Firm Hires Erinn Lynch

Blaze, a nationally recognized public-relations firm representing leading brands in luxury travel, hospitality, consumer and lifestyle, has appointed Erinn Lynch as vice president.

Erinn Lynch
Erinn Lynch

Lynch will provide account leadership on hospitality, nonprofit and Santa Barbara-area clients. She has more than 12 years of in-house and agency experience implementing public relations and marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility.

She joins the Blaze team from the national nonprofit Dream Foundation, where she held the role of vice president of marketing and corporate relationships.

Santa Barbara Airbus Celebrates Anniversary

Santa Barbara Airbus celebrated its 30th anniversary this month with the arrival of a new 2013 MCI J4500, a 56-passenger motor coach with ADA lift, as well as two 21- passenger Ford mini-coaches.

The motor coach features free Wi-Fi, A/C power outlets at every seat, Bosch sound system, four 10.4-inch LCD wide-screen monitors, a quieter, fuel-saving 2010 EPA compliant engine technology and electronic stability control for an even smoother ride. Both mini-coaches offer leatherette seats, video monitors and easy access doors.

Santa Barbara Airbus, which employs 60 people, received the prestigious 2012 Operator of the Year Award by the California Business Association and in February was named a Santa Barbara County Certified Green Business.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

