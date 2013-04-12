Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Net Dominate Win Over Buena

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (7-4, 3-1) headed to Buena on Thursday for their fourth league match and third match in a row. The team played efficiently with a 16-2 win.

Joshua Wang and Dylan Zapata swept their three sets without losing a game.

All of our alternates stayed pumped and focused in their sets — most notably Landon Brand, who won 6-0 against the No. 1 singles; Jeffrey McDaniel (who partnered with Ankush Khemani) who fired out big serves; Kyle Riharb and Ameet Braganza, who did aerobic tennis on the court by chasing down all of the balls; Chase Fierro and Justin Worley, who liked to charge the net; and Roshan Naik and Michael Soto, who had long rallies in a tight contest, falling to the No. 2 doubles team, 4-6.

Sportsmanship ruled the day between both teams. Coach Jordan was most hospitable.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos will host Stockdale on Friday.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Joshua Wang 3-0; Quinn Hensley 2-0; Landon Brand 1-0; Dylan Zapata 3-0

» Buena Singles — Dee Lucas 0-3; Grant Coe 0-2; Collin 0-1; Johny Ngguer 0-3

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Ankush Khemani 1-0; Jeffrey McDaniel/Ankush Khemani 1-0; Kyle Riharb/Ameet Braganza 1-0; Noah Gluschankoff/Andrew Tufenkian 2-0; Justin Worley/Chase Fierro 0-1; Sanad Shabbar/Caleb Franzen 2-0; Michael Soto/Roshan Naik 0-1

» Buena Doubles — Jeff Baida/Paul Stockdill 1-2; Josh Ren/Kris Hendrickson 1-2; Dylan Banales/Michael Curry 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.