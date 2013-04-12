Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Net Dominate Win Over Buena

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 12, 2013 | 1:56 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (7-4, 3-1) headed to Buena on Thursday for their fourth league match and third match in a row. The team played efficiently with a 16-2 win.

Joshua Wang and Dylan Zapata swept their three sets without losing a game.

All of our alternates stayed pumped and focused in their sets — most notably Landon Brand, who won 6-0 against the No. 1 singles; Jeffrey McDaniel (who partnered with Ankush Khemani) who fired out big serves; Kyle Riharb and Ameet Braganza, who did aerobic tennis on the court by chasing down all of the balls; Chase Fierro and Justin Worley, who liked to charge the net; and Roshan Naik and Michael Soto, who had long rallies in a tight contest, falling to the No. 2 doubles team, 4-6.

Sportsmanship ruled the day between both teams. Coach Jordan was most hospitable.

Way to go, Chargers! Dos Pueblos will host Stockdale on Friday.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Joshua Wang 3-0; Quinn Hensley 2-0; Landon Brand 1-0; Dylan Zapata 3-0

» Buena Singles — Dee Lucas 0-3; Grant Coe 0-2; Collin 0-1; Johny Ngguer 0-3

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Ankush Khemani 1-0; Jeffrey McDaniel/Ankush Khemani 1-0; Kyle Riharb/Ameet Braganza 1-0; Noah Gluschankoff/Andrew Tufenkian 2-0; Justin Worley/Chase Fierro 0-1; Sanad Shabbar/Caleb Franzen 2-0; Michael Soto/Roshan Naik 0-1

» Buena Doubles — Jeff Baida/Paul Stockdill 1-2; Josh Ren/Kris Hendrickson 1-2; Dylan Banales/Michael Curry 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 