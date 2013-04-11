Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Man Posts Bail After Arrest on Drugs, Weapons Charges

Sheriff's Department believes the man, accused of being under the influence while carrying a loaded gun, may have been planning additional crimes

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 11, 2013 | 8:03 p.m.

A man arrested in Carpinteria on Monday on suspicion of being under the influence while carrying a loaded handgun has posted bail, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Fernando Huerta Perez
Fernando Huerta Perez

Fernando Huerta Perez, 27, of Carpinteria, was spotted by a deputy at 1:15 a.m. Monday sitting inside his vehicle in the 1100 block of Casitas Pass Road.

Because of the time of night and the fact that Perez was parked near several 24-hour businesses that could be robbery targets, the deputy made contact with Perez, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Hoover said Perez is accused of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant, and a loaded revolver was found in his waistband.

“The evidence located suggests that Perez may have been planning to commit additional crimes,” Hoover said.

Deputies conducted a further search of Perez and his vehicle, and discovered methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, a Derringer pistol and a loaded SKS assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine, masks and two-way radios.

Perez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hoover said Perez had been arrested in January on weapons- and drug-related charges, and his bail was set at $95,000.

He posted bail Wednesday night and was released from jail Thursday morning.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 