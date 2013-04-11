Carpinteria Man Posts Bail After Arrest on Drugs, Weapons Charges

Sheriff's Department believes the man, accused of being under the influence while carrying a loaded gun, may have been planning additional crimes

A man arrested in Carpinteria on Monday on suspicion of being under the influence while carrying a loaded handgun has posted bail, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Fernando Huerta Perez, 27, of Carpinteria, was spotted by a deputy at 1:15 a.m. Monday sitting inside his vehicle in the 1100 block of Casitas Pass Road.

Because of the time of night and the fact that Perez was parked near several 24-hour businesses that could be robbery targets, the deputy made contact with Perez, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Hoover said Perez is accused of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant, and a loaded revolver was found in his waistband.

“The evidence located suggests that Perez may have been planning to commit additional crimes,” Hoover said.

Deputies conducted a further search of Perez and his vehicle, and discovered methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, a Derringer pistol and a loaded SKS assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine, masks and two-way radios.

Perez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hoover said Perez had been arrested in January on weapons- and drug-related charges, and his bail was set at $95,000.

He posted bail Wednesday night and was released from jail Thursday morning.

