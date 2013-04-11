Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Casa Serena Names Bruce MacKenzie to Board of Directors

By Marcia Reed for Casa Serena | April 11, 2013 | 1:59 p.m.

Bruce MacKenzie
Casa Serena has named Bruce MacKenzie to its Board of Directors.

A native of Massachusetts, MacKenzie attended Boston University and American International College as an undergraduate. He attended the graduate school of journalism at UC Berkeley and graduated from law school at UC Davis with a JD in 1972, passing the California Bar that same year.

He and his wife, Louise, have four children: Walter, Elizabeth, David and Emily.

He practiced law in Santa Barbara from 1973 to 1996, when he became a statewide advocate for people with developmental disabilities. He retired in 2011.

MacKenzie serves locally on the boards for the Alpha Resource Center, the Tri-Counties Community Housing Corporation and the Hinchee Foundation.

He is active in statewide organizations, serving on the boards of Arc/CA and DPAV, both of which advocate for the civil rights of people with developmental disabilities. He has been interested in recovery since 1983 and joined the Casa Serena board in 2013.

— Marcia Reed is the development director for Casa Serena.

