CSU Channel Islands Names Gayle Hutchinson Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

CSU Channel Islands has appointed Dr. Gayle Hutchinson to the role of provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Hutchinson is currently dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at CSU Chico. She will assume her duties at CI this summer.

Hutchinson brings to CI more than 23 years of experience as an administrator and professor in the CSU. Before becoming dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at CSU Chico, she held several leadership positions, most notably chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Chair of the CSU, Chico Academic Senate. In 2005, Hutchinson was selected as one of 39 faculty members and administrators nationwide for the American Council of Education Fellows Program, which prepares senior leaders for higher education leadership.

Hutchinson holds a doctor of education degree from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, a master’s degree in teaching analysis and curriculum development from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hutchinson to CSU Channel Islands,” President Richard Rush said. “She has an impressive track record of curricular innovations, increasing grants and contracts, working well with campus and community groups, and leading one of CSU-Chico’s largest colleges to flourish and expand against a backdrop of relentless reductions in state funding. She brings an energy and spirit of innovation that is a perfect match for our growing university.”

As provost and vice president for academic affairs, Hutchinson will oversee the university’s academic programs, including strategic planning, policies and procedures, assessing effectiveness and improvement, and budgeting and allocating resources.

“I am thrilled to join CSU Channel Islands’ family and help build upon its strong reputation as a student-focused, student-centered university grounded in interdisciplinary, multicultural and international perspectives,” Hutchinson said.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.