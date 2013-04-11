Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:34 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands Names Gayle Hutchinson Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | April 11, 2013 | 1:30 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands has appointed Dr. Gayle Hutchinson to the role of provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Hutchinson is currently dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at CSU Chico. She will assume her duties at CI this summer.

Hutchinson brings to CI more than 23 years of experience as an administrator and professor in the CSU. Before becoming dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at CSU Chico, she held several leadership positions, most notably chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Chair of the CSU, Chico Academic Senate. In 2005, Hutchinson was selected as one of 39 faculty members and administrators nationwide for the American Council of Education Fellows Program, which prepares senior leaders for higher education leadership.

Hutchinson holds a doctor of education degree from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, a master’s degree in teaching analysis and curriculum development from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hutchinson to CSU Channel Islands,” President Richard Rush said. “She has an impressive track record of curricular innovations, increasing grants and contracts, working well with campus and community groups, and leading one of CSU-Chico’s largest colleges to flourish and expand against a backdrop of relentless reductions in state funding. She brings an energy and spirit of innovation that is a perfect match for our growing university.”

As provost and vice president for academic affairs, Hutchinson will oversee the university’s academic programs, including strategic planning, policies and procedures, assessing effectiveness and improvement, and budgeting and allocating resources.

“I am thrilled to join CSU Channel Islands’ family and help build upon its strong reputation as a student-focused, student-centered university grounded in interdisciplinary, multicultural and international perspectives,” Hutchinson said.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 