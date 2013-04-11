Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DA’s Office Won’t Retry Tony Denunzio on DUI Charge After All

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo 3:45 p.m. | April 11, 2013 | 5:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the driving under the influence case against Tony Denunzio, though it planned to retry him after the first trial resulted in a hung jury.

Tony Denunzio
Tony Denunzio

Denunzio, of Santa Barbara, was arrested in October 2011 in a traffic stop that was caught on video in the arresting officer’s patrol car.

The Santa Maria Superior Court jury was deadlocked in the DUI trial in March, and defense attorney Darryl Genis successfully argued to get the second count — driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher — thrown out.

Denunzio was later found guilty on the remaining charge of driving with a suspended license, which was separated from the DUI case and was related to past DUI convictions.

Since Judge James Rigali “ruled that evidence that Mr. Denunzio’s blood alcohol content of .09 percent at the time his blood was drawn was irrelevant to a determination of whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol, this office has determined that we have insufficient admissible evidence to retry this case,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley wrote.“A Department of Justice expert testified in the first trial that Denunzio’s BAC was 0.09 percent at the time of his blood draw after his arrest.”

That evidence was the basis for any opinion that Denunzio was driving under the influence, and without it, the prosecutors cannot prove the charge without a reasonable doubt, according to her statement.

“This office will continue to work with our esteemed colleagues in law enforcement to support public safety, uphold the law, and prosecute offenses whenever we have admissible evidence that we can present to a jury which we believe proves each charge to the standard of beyond a reasonable doubt,” chief trial deputy Kelly Scott said.

After the trial, Dudley said her office would retry Denunzio “given the present state of evidence in this case.”

“Although members of our community disagree regarding the events that occurred during the arrest of Mr. Denunzio — some believing he unlawfully resisted arrest, while others believing he was the victim of excessive force — that issue, although significant in its own right, does not control the issue of whether Mr. Denunzio was driving under the influence,” Dudley said. “Clearly, the crime of driving under the influence can destroy lives and those who do drive under the influence should be held accountable.”

In a statement released Thursday, Genis accused prosecutors, during the trial, of using a state Department of Justice witness “to mislead a jury with junk science and academically dishonest testimony” about Denunzio’s blood-alcohol content the night he was arrested.

He also assailed Dudley for what he called her “waste of tax dollars on continued prosecution.”

Denunzio was pulled over in October 2011 by Santa Barbara police Officer Aaron Tudor on suspicion of DUI after allegedly changing lanes without signaling on Las Positas. He has been spotted earlier leaving Arroyo Burro Beach, where he had a cocktail at the Boathouse Restaurant.

Statements released by the police said Tudor couldn’t get Denunzio to get on the ground and put his arms behind his back to be handcuffed and was resisting arrest, so the contact escalated from a hand on the arm to a trip, hand and knee strikes, and using a Taser multiple times.

Some of the confrontation was captured by a dashboard video camera in Tudor’s patrol car.

Tudor and police officials say Denunzio was resisting arrest, while Denunzio and a number of eyewitnesses say he was not resisting, and have alleged that Tudor used excessive force.

An investigation by the District Attorney’s Office did not find sufficient admissible evidence to file either resisting-arrest charges against Denunzio or excessive-force charges against Tudor.

An internal investigation was initiated against Tudor, although Police Chief Cam Sanchez has said his officer did nothing wrong.

“The citizens of Santa Barbara must demand to know how much more than a half a million dollars will their DA spend to protect corrupt and violent members of law enforcement,” Genis said in his statement. “If Aaron Tudor had beat a dog the way he beat Mr. Denunzio, he might just now 18 monts later be getting out of prison on parole.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 