Deckers Steps Up for 3rd Year to Collect Shoes for Soles4Souls

By Sean Knotts for Deckers Outdoor Corp. | April 11, 2013 | 3:39 p.m.

Don’t just chuck your old shoes — donate them to those in need.

Local footwear company Deckers Outdoor Corp. has teamed up with the Earl Warren Showgrounds and MarBorg Industries for its third annual shoe drive in an effort to gather 10,000 pairs to donate to the global nonprofit Soles4Souls.

By donating new or gently used shoes through April 30, you can help people in need around the world, and take a load off of the local landfill.

Why Donate?

Building on the drive’s success over the last two years, Deckers has set the goal of gathering 10,000 pairs of shoes to help Soles4Souls serve victims of natural disasters and prevent serious health conditions that can spread through unprotected feet. Shoe donations also help support micro-business efforts that work to eradicate poverty by providing impoverished people with a means to support themselves and their families.

How to Donate

The Earl Warren Showgrounds will be the only collection location for this year’s shoe drive. Simply drive by and drop off unwanted footwear in the collection containers, which have been generously donated by MarBorg Industries. Collection bins are located in front of the Earl Warren office and will be out the entire month of April, with donations welcome anytime, seven days a week.

Free Fair Admission for Donating

Planning to bring your family and friends to enjoy the Santa Barbara Fair this April? Enjoy free entry on opening night when you donate a pair of shoes on April 24. For every pair you donate April 25-28, you will receive a raffle ticket to win a pair of UGG Australia boots, which will be raffled each night between these dates.

Deckers + Soles4Souls

This year’s drive will mark the third annual Deckers Soles4Souls community-wide shoe drive. Deckers began its partnership with Soles4Souls in 2007, and since then has donated more than 268,000 pairs of shoes for international relief efforts.

“At Deckers, we are committed to the responsible disposal of shoes,” said Angel Martinez, president and CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corp., “and our annual Soles4Souls drive allows us to step up that commitment in a big way.”

— Sean Knotts represents Deckers Outdoor Corp.

 
