Georgia Lynn Named Emeritus Director for Music Academy of the West

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | April 11, 2013 | 5:00 p.m.

In recognition of her many extraordinary and ongoing efforts as a board director and tireless advocate, the Music Academy of the West has conferred upon Georgia Lynn the honorary title of emeritus director.

Georgia Lynn
Georgia Lynn

The title is the highest honor bestowed upon former Music Academy directors.

A Santa Barbara resident for 37 years, Lynn became an ardent Music Academy supporter through her involvement with the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West more than a decade ago. An eager volunteer ever since, she and her husband, Dr. John Lynn, have been dedicated members of the academy’s Council of Contributors since 2002.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Music Academy,” said Lynn, a native of Michigan. “I am especially grateful for the opportunity to serve the academy mission benefiting talented young classical musicians and enriching the Santa Barbara community.”

A Music Academy board director from 2003 to 2012, Lynn served as second vice chair in 2010 and 2011, Advancement Committee chair from 2006 to 2011, and Council of Contributors chair from 2006 to 2012.

“I can tell you from firsthand experience that Georgia has worked with admirable diligence and great passion on behalf of the Music Academy,” Music Academy board chair Robert Toledo said. “This is a fitting tribute for an invaluable member of the extended academy family.”

Lynn was named emeritus director at the Music Academy board meeting on March 26.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

