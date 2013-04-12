Letter to the Editor: Reunion Called Off for SBHS Class of 1948
By Bob Wakefield | April 12, 2013 | 12:01 a.m.
My wife and I had been hopeful of sponsoring a 65th-year reunion of the Santa Barbara High School Class of 1948 in Manning Park in September, but have finally decided to pull back.
Those Dons who might have been interested can unmark their calendars.
We really wanted to get together one more time, but ....
Bob Wakefield
Sun City/Georgetown, Texas
