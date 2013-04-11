Orcutt School District Approves Layoffs of 10 Part-Timers

The Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved the layoffs of 10 part-time employees.

The five-member board unanimously voted to lay off six part-time physical education instructional assistants, two part-time bus attendants and one part-time driver. An additional part-time bus driver was laid off because the district will not renew its transportation contract with the Blochman Union School District, a rural school district east of Santa Maria.

Orcutt Superintendent Bob Bush said earlier this week that layoffs were necessary due to uncertain state funding levels and student transportation needs.

The district lays off its physical education assistants near the end of every year because the positions are funded partially or fully through school PTAs, he said, and the positions are typically brought back.

The two bus attendants ride along to help care for special-education students, and the district is unsure whether next year’s students will require their extra attention, he said.

For the first time in five years, Orcutt will not renew its contract with the 140-student Sisquoc district for the 2013-14 school year in a decision Bush described as “mutual.”

The eliminated bus route this year transports 65 in-district and Santa Maria students to Blochman.

The district is hopeful the part-time bus driver could be brought back as well, Bush said.

