San Marcos Madrigals Take Top Award at Choral Festival in San Francisco

The San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers traveled the state during spring break and came home with the top award at the National Invitational Choral Festival of Gold held in San Francisco last weekend.

Performing at St. Ignactius Church on the campus of the University of San Francisco, the group received the highest scores of any group participating in the festival, receiving an average score of 96.6 from three adjudicators.

“We were honored to perform with other recognized choirs and established adjudicators, and are happy our hard work and dedication were seen in our performance,” senior alto Emily Libera said.

The Madrigals performed three pieces: “Ecco Mormorar l’onde” by Claudio Monteverdi, “Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen” by Johannes Brahms and “Flanders Fields” by Paul Aiken. The Madrigals sang “Flanders Fields” as part of the encore concert, where a select few groups were asked to perform once again — this time on stage at the Davies Symphonic Hall, home to the San Francisco Symphony and Opera.

Prior to the competition, the Madrigals were able to have a private clinic with Dr. Edith Copley, a professor of music and director of choral studies at Northern Arizona University. She conducts the highly acclaimed Shrine of the Ages Choir, which has performed at national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association and the Music Educators National Conference. Dr. Copley also has her own choral series with Santa Barbara Music Publications and is in high demand as a festival clinician and guest conductor in the United States.

The San Marcos Madrigals made sure to wisely use their time while in San Francisco. The group visited Alcatraz and the California Academy of Sciences, and took a walk across the Golden Gate Bridge.

Prior to their experience in San Francisco, the San Marcos Madrigal Singers diverted to Sacramento and were given a VIP tour of the Capitol building and also performed in the Rotunda for visitors and dignitaries. The Madrigals’ visit to the Capitol was sponsored by the office of Assemblyman Das Williams.

The San Marcos High School Madrigals are part of the San Marcos High School Vocal Department and have been directed for the past 14 years by Carolyn Teraoka-Brady. In addition to the Madrigals, Teraoka-Brady also directs the Men’s Ensemble (Royal Knights), Enchente, A Cappella Choir and Girls Chorus. Teraoka-Brady also serves as the vocal director for the San Marcos Performing Arts Department spring musical, which will present the Tony Award-winning Thoroughly Modern Millie on May 2-4 and May 9-11.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.