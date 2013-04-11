Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Waxing Poetic Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Fiesta at Summerland Boutique

By Jennifer Guess for Waxing Poetic | updated logo | April 11, 2013 | 3:31 p.m.

Waxing Poetic, a Central Coast-based jewelry and keepsake retailer, will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5 with a lively Fiesta at its Summerland boutique, 2350 Lillie Ave.

The community is invited to celebrate with Waxing Poetic on its sunny patio and enjoy a Mexican-inspired day of festivities!

Guests can nosh on authentic Mexican food favorites, courtesy of Café Luna, enjoy live entertainment by a traditional Mariachi band and sip virgin margaritas straight from the frozen margarita machine!

They’ll also have a chance to meet and mingle with adoptable dogs as part of the Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance’s second annual Chihuahuas de Mayo/The Whole Enchihuahua campaign, which offers chihuahuas and chi mixes for adoption at half off the regular fee during May.

The Fiesta is the perfect opportunity to stop in the boutique and pick up a keepsake or special treasure for the mom in your life in honor of the upcoming Mother’s Day, or personalize a custom charm for a unique graduation present.

For details about Waxing Poetic’s Fiesta, please call Ellie at the Summerland boutique at 805.770.2847.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs — including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other gift-able offerings — have won over the hearts of many, and the 2013 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell.

Click here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or find a specialty retail location near you.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.

 
