Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:46 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: March Sees Rise in Home Sales, Pending Sales

By Elaine Abercrombie | April 12, 2009 | 8:41 p.m.

Spring has sprung and residential home sales are up throughout our area, from Carpinteria to Goleta, for the month of March.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie

Carpinteria has had the most increase in market activity with its month’s supply of homes dropping dramatically to just a 240-day supply from 443, if no other homes are listed. This means there have been more properties go into escrow in the past 30 days in Carpinteria than the month prior.

Next up in activity is Goleta, north of Highway 101. That area had the highest number of sales, at 14 for the month of March and 24 properties going into escrow, giving Goleta north only a 120-day supply of homes on the market at month’s end.

With a brisk low-end market in full swing, we are beginning to see Montecito sales pick up, too. The area reported six sales in February and eight in March.

With the new conforming loan limit back up to $729,750 and interest rates below 5 percent, buyers are moving and making offers now. They realize this may be the only time we see the rates this low and have plenty of inventory from which to choose. The market in Santa Barbara is healthy. We have three homes a day going into escrow because people need to buy and sell every day for one reason or another.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Village Properties Realtors, is vice president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 