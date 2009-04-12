Global Water Safety Subject of SBCC Seminar

Free event April 18 will be presented by Santa Barbara Coalition for Global Dialogue

The Santa Barbara Coalition for Global Dialogue will sponsor a free seminar on “Global Water and Tomorrow’s Armed Conflicts” Saturday, April 18, at Santa Barbara City College.

Water is essential to life on Earth; humans and animals who share our environment suffer when nature and human conduct diminish the access the clean water. Both science and diplomacy are key to promote wise stewardship of water resources.

The coalition hopes to seminar attendees will learn that a well-informed public can support domestic and international water policies, which protect water and avoid conflicts over its possession and use.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the SBCC Earth Day celebration.

Forum speakers will be Jerome Delli Priscoli, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Priscoli is an expert in water and security issues, and has participated in multinational negotiations about water resources on every continent; Jeffrey Dozier, the founding Dean of UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science and Management, and the former Senior Project Scientist for NASA’s Earth Observing System; Hilal Elver, a UCSB distinguished visiting professor, and the former UN Environment Programme Chair of Environmental Diplomacy; and Engin Koncagul, Programme Specialist/Coordinator for the World Water Assessment Programme hosted by UNESCO.

Members of the SB Coalition for Global Dialogue include United Nations Association-USA, Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara League of Women Voters; Nuclear Age Peace Foundation; PAX 2100; SBCC Global and International Studies Program; Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies at UCSB; Global Humanitarian Photojournalists; Human Rights Watch; Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara Social Concerns Committee; and Live Oak Unitarian Church Social Concerns Committee.

The seminar will be held in Fe Bland Auditorium, on SBCC’s West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive. For more information, visit http://www.sbglobalcoalition.org.

For more information, call Julie, 805.845.6554, or email [email protected]