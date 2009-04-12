Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:36 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 

New Roadwork May Cause Highway 154 Delays This Week

Construction of westbound passing lane near Santa Agueda Creek means motorists will have to remain alert

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 12, 2009 | 9:19 p.m.

During the next two weeks, construction crews on Highway 154 will continue their work on the new one-mile long, westbound passing lane, west of Santa Agueda Creek.

Work on the slope repair near Vista Point is complete, and crews will be removing concrete safety barrier and temporary signs from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.  During this time, one-lane reversing traffic control will be in effect, and motorists should expect delays of approximately 5 minutes.

At the new passing lane west of Santa Agueda Creek, crews are continuing to place base material. Work is being conduced behind safety barrier, but motorists should be aware of trucks entering and exiting the work area.  During the next two weeks, crews will finish placing base material and pave the new passing lane.
 
Work at both locations is dependent on weather, so rain may push back the dates for certain operations.



The improvements along Highway 154 have been completed in the following four areas:

» Improved turnout area (eastbound near Painted Cave Road);

» Turning lanes into Vista Point, slope repair;

» Turning lanes at Paradise Road;

» Turning lanes the Highway 154/Highway 246 intersection; westbound passing lane just east of 246 (ongoing construction)

During construction operations, the traveling public is advised to reduce speeds in construction zones as there will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with flagmen to direct traffic through the work zones as needed. The California Highway Patrol to help monitor safety through the construction zones.

Throughout construction, updates will be available on 888.SB.ROADS (888.727.6237).

