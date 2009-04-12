Friday, June 15 , 2018, 9:35 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

SB Dance Alliance to Take to Streets April 25

Dancers will perform a variety of styles throughout the afternoon on State Street

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 12, 2009 | 9:39 p.m.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance will take to city streets with Santa Barbara Dance Day.

On Saturday, April 25, 30 dance groups will be staged up and down State Street, from Sola to Gutierrez streets, with members of these groups repeating their performances throughout the afternoon, for all to see. All dance styles will be represented, from ballroom, swing and salsa in front of Macy’s with Derrick Curtis, the alliance’s 2009 Lifetime Achievement winner, and his wife and dance partner, Trudie Olsen-Curtis, to contemporary/modern dance on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum, with Erin Martinez and dancers.

Other groups will perform tango, hip hop, tap and ethnic folk dance, and young choreographers will present samples of their own work. Pieces will be performed on patios, in store-front windows, on balconies, around fountains and more.



Deborah Ko and Fernando Magana of the UCSB Salsa Performance Team will dance a spicy salsa at the entrance to Paseo Nuevo, while Alana Tillim’s youngsters from Santa Barbara Dance Arts will perform a hip-hop in the Paseo Nuevo court. Marilyn Romeo of Got Country? will perform Country Line Dance at Borders. Youth sensations Paloma Rios & Marlon Dorantes and RoseMarie Cruz Dance & Entertainment perform Flamenco at the El Paseo Walkway. Everybody Dance Now with Alina Wattenberg will perform hip-hop at the Peace Store.

For more information, call Santa Barbara Dance Alliance at 805.966.6950 or visit www.sbdancealliance.org.

