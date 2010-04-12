ABC’s ‘Supernanny’ Holding Santa Barbara Casting Call

Representatives from the TV show will be at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo on May 1

The casting team of ABC’s parenting series Supernanny is casting for season six, with an open casting call planned in Santa Barbara.

The casting call will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1 at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Producers want families from every type of background who are ready for the opportunity of a lifetime — a visit from nanny Jo Frost.

For priority consideration, interested moms and dads in need of help with their children may apply now by calling 323.785.1051 or by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sara Zeluff is a casting Producer for ABC’s Supernanny.