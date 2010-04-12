Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Take Down Eagles, 13-5

“All for one and one for all.”

Dos Pueblos High School’s boys’ tennis match on Monday almost didn’t happen. After having squeegeeing the courts, the gardener, my volunteer helper and I figured that the match was on. After all, we saw the sun peaking in.

Then, I left for Round Table with two athletes only to return to wet courts. Fortunately in our absence, some of the JV players worked on the courts while they waited to leave for their away match to Arroyo Grande. The two athletes and I joined in the squeegeeing effort. That’s teamwork in action!

Although cold and blustery, the Chargers played “hot” on the courts against the hovering Eagles. They snagged six sets in singles and almost swept all of the doubles, winning 13-5 overall. Actually, in the third round, DP didn’t let up and “cool down.” Rather, the Chargers continued to fire up all of their shots and almost swept the round.

In singles, Sasha Gryaznov lost only four games in his sweep. Outside of Gryaznov, we couldn’t touch Eli Whittle (No. 14 in boys 14s). In doubles action, Andy Silverstein and Eric Katz started slowly in their first round, then took over the tough No. 1 doubles team of Danny Williams and Evan Lange.

As Coach Hollister was telling her doubles team to make the wind work to their advantage, our doubles did just that. Along with Silverstein/Katz, Christian Edstrom and Malcolm Sutton also swept their three rounds.

Dos Pueblos improves to 10-4 overall, and Arroyo Grande falls to 9-3. Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers will host the Ventura Cougars on Thursday in their second league match.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Austin Cano 1-2

Kyle Davis 0-2

Robert Laskin 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 3-0

Eric Zmolek/Sean Handley 2-1

Christian Edstrom/Malcolm Sutton 3-0

Arroyo Grande Singles

Kenji McKinstry 0-3

Eli Whittle 2-1

Sean Hollister 1-2

Arroyo Grande Doubles

Danny Williams/Evan Lange 1-2

Ian Moynagh/Jordan Hayashi 3-0

Tyler Yager/Brent Moore 3-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.