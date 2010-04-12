Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:12 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

CAC to Honor Centeno, Heroux at Champions Dinner

Proceeds from the April 22 event will benefit the county's Senior Nutrition Program

By Elizabeth Lee | April 12, 2010 | 8:14 p.m.

Since 1967, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County has been dedicated to changing the lives of people of all ages by helping them achieve and maintain self-sufficiency, independence and inclusion as valuable members of the community.

Each year, the CAC honors a few individuals whose work exemplifies the agency mission; it is CAC’s biggest event of the year.

This year, it will honor two of Santa Barbara County’s most outstanding public servants at the Community Action Champions Dinner at 6 p.m. April 22 at the Hotel Corque in Solvang. Dinner will be prepared by renowned Chef Bradley Ogden of Root 246.

The two individuals being honored by CAC this year are Fifth District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joe Centeno and the late Roger Heroux, longtime director of the Public Health Department.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the agency’s Senior Nutrition Program. The program served more than 150,000 meals last year to more than 1,000 seniors who otherwise might have gone hungry.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 