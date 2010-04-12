CAC to Honor Centeno, Heroux at Champions Dinner

Proceeds from the April 22 event will benefit the county's Senior Nutrition Program

Since 1967, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County has been dedicated to changing the lives of people of all ages by helping them achieve and maintain self-sufficiency, independence and inclusion as valuable members of the community.

Each year, the CAC honors a few individuals whose work exemplifies the agency mission; it is CAC’s biggest event of the year.

This year, it will honor two of Santa Barbara County’s most outstanding public servants at the Community Action Champions Dinner at 6 p.m. April 22 at the Hotel Corque in Solvang. Dinner will be prepared by renowned Chef Bradley Ogden of Root 246.

The two individuals being honored by CAC this year are Fifth District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joe Centeno and the late Roger Heroux, longtime director of the Public Health Department.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the agency’s Senior Nutrition Program. The program served more than 150,000 meals last year to more than 1,000 seniors who otherwise might have gone hungry.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.