Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Why Did I Get Married, Too?’

Although insightful, the film fails to depict the joy experienced in many relationships

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | April 12, 2010 | 4:10 p.m.

2 Stars — Weak

Marriages have qualities that are both similar and unique. They’re similar in that frustrations and temptations are common to all couples, and they’re unique in that every couple will find their own way to express their love. So we can all identify with the title of the Tyler Perry film Why Did I Get Married, Too?

Although every married couple will have a unique answer to that question, Perry’s film, which he wrote and directed, allows us to see a variety of relationship styles in the lives of four couples. Longtime friends, the four couples are once more together on their time-share retreat, this time in the Bahamas. It is there that they discover how everyone is really doing, and upon returning home, the story of their lives takes some unusual twists.

Terry (Tyler Perry) and Dianne (Sharon Leal) have reversed roles, with Dianne making the living as a lawyer and Terry being the sensitive, stay-at-home parent. But this reversal doesn’t make them immune to the struggles of a couple in which one member leaves the home each day to enter the tempting world of business.

Patricia (Janet Jackson) and Gavin (Malik Yoba) demonstrate the isolating privacy of professional life. As a psychologist and author, Patricia makes herself be “fine” regardless of the reality of her life and marriage. Gavin also struggles with life inside the enclosure Patricia requires. We discover that inside them both is an imprisoned pain of an indescribable loss.

Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela (Tasha Smith) have a tumultuous relationship in which they loudly proclaim their struggles for all to hear. Filled with distrust and insecurity, Angela puts her husband in continual double-binds and embarrassing situations. Marcus seems to seek out such moments as he does little to help her feel secure.

Troy (Lamman Rucker) and Sheila (Jill Scott) are the newlyweds of the group. But to add another layer of tension to the tale, Sheila’s ex-husband, Mike (Richard T. Jones), returns in an attempt to win back his former wife. At first his return reveals the stress of second marriages and the unresolved issues of first ones, but we soon discover that there are larger issues in his life that have brought him back.

Although insightful in several ways, what makes Tyler’s film tiring is its inability to bring joy into the marriages of the couples. Every marriage has its difficulties, and male-female relationships can be a struggle, but there are also great marriages full of faithful, trusting love. If the only examples of marriage we have are the four in Why Did I Get Married, Too?, we would be hard-pressed to find an answer. That is sad, both for the film and for us.

Discussion:

» Which of the four couples most closely resembles your marriage or love relationship? Did you gain any insights to help strengthen that relationship?

» Mike mistreating Sheila left him to face his own mortality alone. Would you have assisted him in his hour of need as Sheila did?

» How do you think Patricia’s grief over the loss of her son impacted her ability to love? Do you think her training as a psychologist helped her or hurt her?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 