Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

County Agriculture Production Breaks $1 Billion Mark in 2009

The industry's value rises for the fourth consecutive year, and is up more than 9 percent from 2008

By Guy Tingos | April 12, 2010 | 9:27 p.m.

For the fourth consecutive year, the value of agricultural products grown in Santa Barbara County during the past year surpassed the $1 billion mark, according to Deputy Agricultural Commissioner Guy Tingos.

The figures were released Monday by the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office as part of the 2009 Agricultural Production Report. Click here to view the 2009 report, as well as reports since 1916.

Agriculture continues to be the county’s major producing industry with a gross production value of $1,241,400,501 in 2009. This is an increase of $104 million, or about 9.1 percent, when compared with the 2008 report. It is the fourth consecutive year that gross value of agriculture products surpassed the $1 billion mark.

The Agricultural Commissioner’s Office annual report documents the acreage, yield and gross dollar value of agricultural commodities produced in the county. The report shows gross values; production, transportation and marketing costs must be subtracted to determine net returns to growers.

“Santa Barbara County’s agricultural strength is due to our crop diversity,” Tingos said. “Agriculture also continues to provide a strong base for our local economy, and through the multiplier effect, agriculture and related activities had a total contribution in 2009 of more than $2.4 billion to the economy.”

Strawberries had record-setting yields and remained the county’s leading crop in 2009, grossing $344.6 million. Broccoli remained in second place with a total value of $149.9 million.

An above-average harvest moved wine grapes closer, but still in third place, with a total value of $137.4 million. Strong prices moved cauliflower into fourth place at $63.2 million. Head lettuce followed with gross receipts of $62 million and completes the list of the top five commodities produced in 2009.

Santa Barbara County is California’s 14th-ranked county in total agricultural production. The success of the county’s agriculture is in the diversity of the crops grown here. More than 50 crops produced in 2009 reported gross receipts of more than $1 million per crop variety.

— Guy Tingos is deputy commissioner in the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 