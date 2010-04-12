Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:22 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

DA Candidates to Face Off in Santa Barbara Forum

Hear from Joyce Dudley and Joshua Lynn at the free event on April 19

By Brandi Redman | April 12, 2010 | 2:55 p.m.

Joyce Dudley and Joshua Lynn will square off and answer questions about their vision for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office at a candidates forum from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 19 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The bilingual event is free and open to the public. It will be recorded and later broadcast on Santa Barbara community access channels.

Sponsors of the event are Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, a nonprofit organization that promotes the diverse interests of women lawyers in Santa Barbara; the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters Education Fund, a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government; and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, a professional association with a membership of more than 600 professionals.

— Brandi Redman is president of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers.

 
