Devereux’s Gary Engle Earns Certification as Behavior Analyst

He hopes to develop clinical intern and community education programs for the organization

Psychologist Gary Engle, Ph.D., recently become a board certified behavior analyst through his studies at Florida Institute of Technology.

Engle is eager to develop new programs for Devereux, including a clinical intern program and a community education program for parents and families. He will continue to provide psychological and behavioral consultations to Devereux case managers, on campus and in Supported Living Services throughout the community.

Engle as worked at Devereux as a clinical psychologist since 2005 and previously in a variety of capacities, from 1990 through 1995, after a 4½-year post-doctoral internship with Santa Barbara County Mental Health.

In the interim decade (1995 to 2005) while residing in North County, Engle worked with low-income adults and children at United Psychiatric Clinic in Santa Maria, and provided psychological services to elderly patients in a local convalescent hospital and in private practice.

A native of Santa Barbara County, Engle earned an associate’s degree from SBCC and a bachelor’s degree in experimental psychology from UCSB. He received a master’s degree in psychology with an emphasis on pre-clinical training from Pepperdine University, Malibu. Engle then specialized in the psychology of chemical dependence at the United States International University in San Diego, while also working as a substance abuse counselor.

— Janis Johnson is the manager of external affairs for Devereux California.