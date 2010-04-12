Letter to the Editor: America Is a Republic

America is a democratic republic. It was established by American patriots who were independent thinkers and believed in self-discipline, self-control and self-governing. They rose up against an oppressive monarchy.

Today, we are in danger of losing our republic. The threat is coming from within, in the form of an out-of-control, very liberal administration and congressional majority. The course our country takes will determine whether America remains a prosperous nation or a nation in decline.

Thankfully, there are many Americans who want to follow the path of individual liberty and personal responsibility — thus, the emergence of Tea Party movement. Under the tent of this movement are conservatives, independents, libertarians and dissatisfied Democrats. They believe in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence, and are steadfast in defending the rights endowed by our creator and the foundation upon which our nation was built.

Members of the tea parties are upset with the unconstitutional actions in Washington, D.C. — reckless and excessive spending, and irresponsible bailouts. Forcing a rotten-to-the-core health-care bill on Americans was the last straw.

People in the Tea Party movement may not agree on every issue, but they do understand a passage in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

This national creed is what unites people in the Tea Party movement, and they believe the preservation of these rights is worth fighting for. When liberals or radical leftists ridicule and slander Tea Party members for their beliefs, they are belittling the spirit of America and smashing at its foundation.

Fellow Americans, continue to stand up and be heard. Join a Tea Party, write letters and support candidates who believe in America’s greatness.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria