Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:58 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: America Is a Republic

By Diana Thorn | April 12, 2010 | 11:54 p.m.

America is a democratic republic. It was established by American patriots who were independent thinkers and believed in self-discipline, self-control and self-governing. They rose up against an oppressive monarchy.

Today, we are in danger of losing our republic. The threat is coming from within, in the form of an out-of-control, very liberal administration and congressional majority. The course our country takes will determine whether America remains a prosperous nation or a nation in decline.

Thankfully, there are many Americans who want to follow the path of individual liberty and personal responsibility — thus, the emergence of Tea Party movement. Under the tent of this movement are conservatives, independents, libertarians and dissatisfied Democrats. They believe in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence, and are steadfast in defending the rights endowed by our creator and the foundation upon which our nation was built.

Members of the tea parties are upset with the unconstitutional actions in Washington, D.C. — reckless and excessive spending, and irresponsible bailouts. Forcing a rotten-to-the-core health-care bill on Americans was the last straw.

People in the Tea Party movement may not agree on every issue, but they do understand a passage in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

This national creed is what unites people in the Tea Party movement, and they believe the preservation of these rights is worth fighting for. When liberals or radical leftists ridicule and slander Tea Party members for their beliefs, they are belittling the spirit of America and smashing at its foundation.

Fellow Americans, continue to stand up and be heard. Join a Tea Party, write letters and support candidates who believe in America’s greatness.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 