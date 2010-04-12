Music Academy Seeks Volunteer Ushers for Summer Festival

A sign-up and orientation session will be held May 6

The Music Academy of the West is seeking volunteer ushers for its 2010 Summer Festival, from June 21 to Aug. 14.

Community volunteers usher during afternoon masterclasses and evening performances on the academy campus. Parking is free.

A sign-up and orientation meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. May 6 in the academy’s Lehmann Hall, 1070 Fairway Road.

For more information about the opportunity, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.