Rotary Club of Carpinteria Honors Paul Harris Fellows

Roland Rotz and Meredith McCurdy are honored for their contributions

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria, which meets at noon at Lion’s Park in Carpinteria, recently honored two Paul Harris Fellows, Dr. Roland Rotz and Meredith McCurdy.

Those joining the ranks of Paul Harris Fellows contribute $1,000 or more to the Annual Programs Fund, PolioPlus, Polio Plus Partners or the humanitarian Grants Program.

The Rotary’s Paul Harris Society is a special district recognition designed for Rotarians who wish to support the Rotary Foundation beyond their usual commitment of time and dues at the local club level.

Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary International, forming the world’s first service club in Chicago in 1905.

The Rotary Foundation supports projects such as providing clean water wells in India, administering polio vaccinations for Third World children, supplying musical instruments and playground equipment for rehabilitating orphans in the Czech Republic, fitting eyeglasses for the needy in the Philippines, and providing funding for the Rotary Group Study Exchange program.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Carpinteria, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is the programs/news coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.