Sale Closes on 32-Unit Apartment Complex in Carpinteria
The four-parcel property on Eighth Street goes for $7.65 million
By Ted Hoagland | April 12, 2010 | 9:21 p.m.
The two-year drought is over for sales of 25-plus unit apartment properties on the South Coast.
Arguably the finest multifamily property in Carpinteria, 4705-4770 Eighth St. is a 32-unit complex on four parcels at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Brian Bailey and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group represented the seller, and Jan Finley of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer in the $7.65 million sale.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
