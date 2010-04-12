Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Photographer Shooting for Haiti

Tobin Poppenberg will provide mini-shoots on Friday and Saturday to raise funds for quake victims

By Tobin Poppenberg | April 12, 2010 | 3:37 p.m.

This Friday and Saturday, Tobin Poppenberg of Tobin Photography will be shooting an extreme photography marathon. He will donate his time and talent to raise funds for Direct Relief International for Haiti victims of the Jan. 12 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people and left an estimated 1 million homeless.

For a $50 sitting fee, Poppenberg will provide 15-minute “mini-shoots” at Santa Barbara’s Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, and all proceeds will go directly to DRI.

Whether one wants a professional head shot, a portrait with their sweetheart or child, or a professional group shot for an organization or band, Poppenberg invites all to participate to give back to the Haiti victims.

The 15-minute shoot will include a large array of shots, and participants will be given a card directing them to a Web site where premium, archival quality prints of the images can be ordered or downloaded in high-resolution form.

“When the tragic earthquake rocked Haiti in January, I, like so many, felt a profound sadness and pain, followed by an immediate and deep call to help in whatever way I could,” Poppenberg says. “So, rather than kicking rocks and feeling helpless, I decided to create a way to turn my photography into aid for the relief efforts.”

Click here to read Poppenberg’s blog post about “Shooting for Haiti.”

— Tobin Poppenberg is the owner of Tobin Photography.

 
